When the Chicago Cubs (1-2) and Cincinnati Reds (2-1) face off in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, April 3, Drew Smyly will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Reds will send Connor Overton to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-120). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Overton - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cubs and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Dansby Swanson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Cubs won 22 of their 43 games, or 51.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cubs averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (86 total in road contests).

Chicago slugged .380 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Reds won in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Reds came away with a win 44 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Cincinnati hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

The Reds had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.