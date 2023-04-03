On Monday, Edwin Rios (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.

Rios got a hit 16 times last year in 27 games (59.3%), including three multi-hit games (11.1%).

He hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2022 (seven of 27), including 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rios picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 15 .156 AVG .296 .229 OBP .345 .438 SLG .537 3 XBH 5 3 HR 4 6 RBI 11 16/2 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)