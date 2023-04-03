On Monday, Edwin Rios (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

  • Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Rios got a hit 16 times last year in 27 games (59.3%), including three multi-hit games (11.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2022 (seven of 27), including 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rios picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

12 GP 15
.156 AVG .296
.229 OBP .345
.438 SLG .537
3 XBH 5
3 HR 4
6 RBI 11
16/2 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Overton starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 29-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, compiling a 1-0 record.
