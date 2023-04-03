Eloy Jimenez -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Jimenez picked up a hit in 70.2% of his games last year (59 of 84), with multiple hits in 20 of those games (23.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2022 (16 of 84), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jimenez picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his 84 games last year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored in 36 of 84 games last year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 40
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%)
10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%)
21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went 2 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he put together a 0-2 record, a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP over his five games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.