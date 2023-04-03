Eloy Jimenez -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Jimenez picked up a hit in 70.2% of his games last year (59 of 84), with multiple hits in 20 of those games (23.8%).

He hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2022 (16 of 84), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his 84 games last year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored in 36 of 84 games last year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 40 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%) 10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%) 21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)