Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 17 of 149 games last year, he hit a home run (11.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Andrus picked up an RBI in 33 games last year out of 149 (22.1%), including multiple RBIs in 12.1% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

He scored in 36.2% of his 149 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (10).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 79 .250 AVG .247 .302 OBP .305 .373 SLG .430 22 XBH 27 4 HR 13 23 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 58/23 6 SB 12 Home Away 70 GP 79 42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%) 19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%) 13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

