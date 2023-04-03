Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Hosmer -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Overton on the hill, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)
- Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Hosmer got a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In eight of 104 games last year, he left the yard (7.7%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 28.8% of his 104 games a year ago, Hosmer drove in a run (30 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (11.5%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 32 of 104 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.357
|.389
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|30
|35/13
|K/BB
|29/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|34 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (66.7%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|13 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|4 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Overton makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 29-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 1-0 record.
