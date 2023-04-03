Eric Hosmer -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Overton on the hill, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Connor Overton

Connor Overton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Hosmer got a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

In eight of 104 games last year, he left the yard (7.7%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 28.8% of his 104 games a year ago, Hosmer drove in a run (30 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (11.5%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 32 of 104 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 53 .278 AVG .260 .325 OBP .357 .389 SLG .375 12 XBH 15 4 HR 4 14 RBI 30 35/13 K/BB 29/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 54 34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)