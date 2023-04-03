Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Happ -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Connor Overton on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)
- Happ had a .346 on-base percentage and batted .271.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 39th and he was 55th in slugging.
- Happ reached base via a hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (43 of them).
- He homered in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (15 of 158), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ drove in a run in 51 out of 158 games last season (32.3%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (9.5%).
- In 57 of 158 games last season (36.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (8.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.385
|OBP
|.308
|.467
|SLG
|.414
|31
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|40
|66/32
|K/BB
|83/30
|2
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|54 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (60.0%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (23.8%)
|30 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.8%)
|6 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (11.3%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (31.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Overton takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, compiling a 1-0 record.
