After going 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Connor Overton) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

  • Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 56th and he was 80th in slugging.
  • In 87 of 135 games last season (64.4%) Hoerner had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (24.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 7.4% of his games last season (135 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36 of 135 games last year (26.7%), Hoerner picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (11.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He came around to score in 34.8% of his games last season (47 of 135), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 66
.318 AVG .244
.359 OBP .306
.444 SLG .376
18 XBH 19
4 HR 6
32 RBI 23
23/12 K/BB 34/20
12 SB 8
Home Away
68 GP 67
46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%)
23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%)
4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%)
20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Overton will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs, when he came on in relief and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
  • In his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
