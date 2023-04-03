The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Connor Overton and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Connor Overton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Mancini got a hit in 58.9% of his 151 games last season, with at least two hits in 19.9% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games last year (47 of 151), with two or more RBIs in 11 of those contests (7.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 32.5% of his games last year (49 of 151), with more than one run on seven occasions (4.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 70 .259 AVG .219 .329 OBP .313 .414 SLG .367 21 XBH 21 10 HR 8 35 RBI 28 66/26 K/BB 69/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 75 45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%) 21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%) 10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%) 25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

