Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Connor Overton and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)
- Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Mancini got a hit in 58.9% of his 151 games last season, with at least two hits in 19.9% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games last year (47 of 151), with two or more RBIs in 11 of those contests (7.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 32.5% of his games last year (49 of 151), with more than one run on seven occasions (4.6%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|70
|.259
|AVG
|.219
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|66/26
|K/BB
|69/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|45 (59.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (58.7%)
|21 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (12.0%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (28.0%)
|10 (13.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.3%)
|25 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Overton makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In six games last season he put together a 1-0 record and had a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.
