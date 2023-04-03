On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

  • Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Gomes picked up a base hit in 43 of 86 games last year (50.0%), with multiple hits in 18 of them (20.9%).
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes drove in a run in 22 of 86 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 20 of his 86 games a season ago (23.3%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.244 AVG .225
.280 OBP .242
.363 SLG .366
10 XBH 10
3 HR 5
17 RBI 14
26/5 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
44 GP 42
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%)
7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Overton will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, compiling a 1-0 record.
