How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (36-26-15), winners of four games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6) -- who've lost eight straight -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
The Flames-Blackhawks game will air on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI, so tune in to take in the action.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Blackhawks vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Flames
|Blackhawks
|5-1 CHI
|1/8/2023
|Blackhawks
|Flames
|4-3 (F/OT) CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 275 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 184 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 21 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|76
|20
|17
|37
|29
|32
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|66
|10
|23
|33
|62
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|75
|16
|15
|31
|44
|54
|37.6%
|Tyler Johnson
|50
|11
|19
|30
|20
|30
|50.5%
|Jonathan Toews
|47
|14
|15
|29
|38
|31
|63.3%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have allowed 237 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
- The Flames' 245 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 41 goals during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|77
|33
|38
|71
|32
|37
|58.3%
|Elias Lindholm
|75
|21
|42
|63
|32
|39
|56.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|77
|23
|31
|54
|46
|32
|47.3%
|Mikael Backlund
|77
|17
|35
|52
|41
|58
|51.4%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|74
|15
|36
|51
|58
|33
|33.3%
