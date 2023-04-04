How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) will visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hawks.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Bulls Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 28-16 overall.
- The Bulls are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The 113.6 points per game the Bulls record are only 4.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- When Chicago totals more than 118.1 points, it is 20-8.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bulls are posting two more points per game (114.6) than they are in road games (112.6).
- In 2022-23, Chicago is allowing 111.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.7.
- At home, the Bulls are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are away from home (10.5). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Foot
|Javonte Green
|Questionable
|Knee
