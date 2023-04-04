The Chicago Bulls (38-40) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (39-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at United Center. Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Grizzlies on Sunday, 128-107. Their top scorer was Zach LaVine with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 36 3 9 1 0 3 DeMar DeRozan 31 5 7 1 0 0 Coby White 19 6 4 1 0 2

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic averages a team-best 11.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.7 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages a team-best 5.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 24.9 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 50.8% from the field.

LaVine posts 25.1 points and 4.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams averages 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu puts up 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21.6 5.3 5 1.6 0.4 0.9 Zach LaVine 26.2 2.9 5.6 0.8 0.3 2.3 Nikola Vucevic 17.3 9.3 2.8 1 0.5 1 Coby White 14.2 3.5 5.3 0.8 0 2.5 Patrick Beverley 5.6 3.6 2.9 1 0.5 1.1

