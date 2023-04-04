After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

  • Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Bellinger got a hit 73 times last season in 147 games (49.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (18.4%).
  • He went yard in 17 games a year ago (out of 147 opportunities, 11.6%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.3% of his 147 games a year ago, Bellinger picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He touched home plate in 40.8% of his games last year (60 of 147), with two or more runs on nine occasions (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 70
.238 AVG .181
.293 OBP .237
.477 SLG .306
31 XBH 18
12 HR 7
41 RBI 27
65/20 K/BB 85/18
7 SB 7
Home Away
76 GP 71
41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%)
30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%)
11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cessa takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.