How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET. Luis Cessa will start for Cincinnati, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs ranked 17th in baseball with 159 home runs last season. They averaged 1.0 per game.
- Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.
- Chicago finished 22-16 in the 38 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Cincinnati ranked 23rd in the majors with 648 total runs scored last season.
- Last year the Cubs' .311 on-base percentage ranked 17th in baseball.
- Chicago struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Chicago had the 20th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors last season.
- The Cubs had a combined WHIP of 1.305 as a pitching staff, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hayden Wesneski makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 25-year-old righty started and went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Corbin Burnes
|4/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Eric Lauer
|4/3/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Connor Overton
|4/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Luis Cessa
|4/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Hunter Greene
|4/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Martín Pérez
|4/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Jon Gray
|4/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Luis Castillo
