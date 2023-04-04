Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- 3-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)
- Swanson racked up 177 total hits while slugging .447.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 49th in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson got a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 24 of 166 games last year, he homered (14.5%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 57 of 166 games last season (34.3%), Swanson drove in a run, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.
- He touched home plate in 48.8% of his games last season (81 of 166), with more than one run on 19 occasions (11.4%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.304
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|29
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|44
|84/28
|K/BB
|98/21
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|59 (71.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|26 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (28.9%)
|44 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|13 (15.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (13.3%)
|32 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cessa makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
