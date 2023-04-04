The Calgary Flames (36-26-15, on a four-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6, losers of eight in a row). The game on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI.

The Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 in the past 10 games, putting up 21 total goals (four power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 15.4%). They have given up 36 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Flames 5, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-425)

Flames (-425) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-3.2)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (24-46-6 overall) have posted a record of 8-6-14 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-11-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 33 times, earning 43 points from those matchups (20-10-3).

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-8-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 57 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.42 32nd 14th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.62 25th 2nd 35.6 Shots 26.6 31st 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 19th 20.6% Power Play % 16.4% 29th 8th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

