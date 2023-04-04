Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)
- Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Gomes picked up at least one hit 43 times last season in 86 games played (50.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).
- Including the 86 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the yard in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 86 (25.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored in 20 of 86 games last season (23.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (three times).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.280
|OBP
|.242
|.363
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|26/5
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (50.0%)
|7 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (26.2%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.2%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (23.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cessa will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games.
