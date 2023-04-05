The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

Benintendi had an on-base percentage of .371 and slugged .397.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those contests.

In five of 126 games last year, he left the yard (4.0%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored in 40 of 126 games last year (31.7%), including scoring more than once in 10.3% of his games (13 times).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 58 .290 AVG .314 .371 OBP .371 .373 SLG .423 14 XBH 17 2 HR 3 24 RBI 27 38/31 K/BB 39/21 4 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 59 43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%) 19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)