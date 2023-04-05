The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

  • Benintendi had an on-base percentage of .371 and slugged .397.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those contests.
  • In five of 126 games last year, he left the yard (4.0%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored in 40 of 126 games last year (31.7%), including scoring more than once in 10.3% of his games (13 times).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

66 GP 58
.290 AVG .314
.371 OBP .371
.373 SLG .423
14 XBH 17
2 HR 3
24 RBI 27
38/31 K/BB 39/21
4 SB 4
67 GP 59
43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%)
19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Webb (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 76th in ERA (6.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and first in K/9 (18) among pitchers who qualify.
