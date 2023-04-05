On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

  • Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.
  • He ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season.
  • Vaughn reached base via a hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 24.6% of those games (33 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (17 of 134), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vaughn picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games last season (46 of 134), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored in 39.6% of his 134 games last year, with more than one run in 5.2% of those games (seven).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 68
.233 AVG .307
.276 OBP .364
.368 SLG .490
21 XBH 25
6 HR 11
27 RBI 49
48/12 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0
65 GP 69
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Webb (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 76th in ERA (6.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and first in K/9 (18) among pitchers who qualify.
