Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- With their .519 ATS win percentages this year, both the Bucks (41-33-5 ATS) and the Bulls (41-38-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
- When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Milwaukee (11-16) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40.7%) than Chicago (6-3) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (44.3% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (49.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 53-12, while the Bulls are 19-26 as moneyline underdogs.
Bulls Performance Insights
- With 113.5 points scored per game and 112.3 points allowed, Chicago is 18th in the league on offense and seventh defensively.
- At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.
- The Bulls are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
- Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.
