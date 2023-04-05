Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - April 5
Find the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (38-41), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Bulls prepare for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Bulls' last game was a 123-105 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 26 points for the Bulls in the loss.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|5.6
|3.0
|2.9
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Knee), Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Grayson Allen: Out (Ankle)
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.
- Chicago is 29-10 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
- The Bulls have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 113.1 points per contest, 0.4 fewer points their than season average of 113.5.
- Chicago makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from deep (13th in NBA). It is making 2.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.2 per game at 35.8%.
- The Bulls average 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and allow 109.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in NBA).
Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|230.5
