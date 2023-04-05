(3-2) will play the (2-3) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 Ks, Hunter Greene will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds won 12 out of the 33 games, or 36.4%, in which they were favored.

The Reds had a record of 11-18, a 37.9% win rate, when they were favored by -115 or more by bookmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

Cincinnati averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 in home contests.

The Cubs came away with 50 wins in the 110 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Cubs came away with a win 47 times in 105 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (86 total in road outings).

The Cubs averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .380 on the road.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

