Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)
- Swanson registered 177 hits and slugged .447.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Swanson got a hit in 113 of 166 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.
- In 24 of 166 games last year, he left the yard (14.5%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 57 of 166 games last year (34.3%), Swanson picked up an RBI, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.
- He came around to score 81 times in 166 games (48.8%) last season, including 19 occasions when he scored more than once (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.304
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|29
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|44
|84/28
|K/BB
|98/21
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|59 (71.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|26 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (28.9%)
|44 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|13 (15.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (13.3%)
|32 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.