On Wednesday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Hosmer got a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

Including the 104 games he played in last season, he went yard in eight of them (7.7%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.

Hosmer drove in a run in 30 of 104 games last season (28.8%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of those contests (11.5%).

In 30.8% of his games last year (32 of 104), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.8%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 53 .278 AVG .260 .325 OBP .357 .389 SLG .375 12 XBH 15 4 HR 4 14 RBI 30 35/13 K/BB 29/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 54 34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)