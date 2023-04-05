On Wednesday, Ian Happ (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

  • Happ had an on-base percentage of .346 while batting .271.
  • He ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB last season.
  • Happ got a hit in 64.6% of his 158 games last year, with at least two hits in 27.2% of those contests.
  • In 15 of 158 games last year, he left the yard (9.5%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Happ drove in a run in 51 of 158 games last season (32.3%), including 15 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 36.1% of his games last season (57 of 158), with more than one run on 13 occasions (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 80
.308 AVG .236
.385 OBP .308
.467 SLG .414
31 XBH 30
6 HR 11
32 RBI 40
66/32 K/BB 83/30
2 SB 7
Home Away
78 GP 80
54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%)
30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%)
6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Greene (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.