Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Madrigal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)
- Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.
- Madrigal got a hit 31 times last year in 59 games (52.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He did not homer last year in the 59 games he appeared in.
- Madrigal drove in a run in six of 59 games last season (10.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 16 of 59 games last year (27.1%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.311
|OBP
|.298
|.268
|SLG
|.299
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|14/9
|K/BB
|13/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (8.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
