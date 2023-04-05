On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 1-for-5 with three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Mancini got a hit in 89 of 151 games last season, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He hit a home run in 11.3% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Mancini picked up an RBI in 47 games last season out 151 (31.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 49 of 151 games last year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (4.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 70 .259 AVG .219 .329 OBP .313 .414 SLG .367 21 XBH 21 10 HR 8 35 RBI 28 66/26 K/BB 69/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 75 45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%) 21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%) 10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%) 25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)