The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
  • Barnhart had a base hit in 45 out of 94 games last year (47.9%), with more than one hit in 13 of them (13.8%).
  • He hit a home run once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 13.8% of his games a year ago (13 of 94), Barnhart drove home a run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in 15 of 94 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 45
.205 AVG .237
.288 OBP .285
.281 SLG .252
9 XBH 2
1 HR 0
9 RBI 7
42/17 K/BB 32/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
49 GP 45
23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Greene (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
