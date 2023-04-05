Wednesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the San Francisco Giants (2-2) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (2-3) at 2:10 PM ET on April 5. Our computer prediction projects a 5-2 win for the Giants.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease versus the Giants and Logan Webb.

White Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White Sox Performance Insights

Last season, the White Sox won 55 out of the 106 games, or 51.9%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Chicago won 34 of its 68 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 686 runs (4.2 per game) last season.

The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule