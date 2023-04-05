How to Watch the White Sox vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET. Dylan Cease will start for Chicago, aiming to shut down Thairo Estrada and company.
White Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox averaged 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 149 total home runs last season.
- Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in the majors slugging .387.
- Chicago drew at least five walks in 18 games last season, and it went 8-10 in those contests.
- San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in the majors last season with 716 (4.4 per game).
- Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Chicago struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitched to a 3.96 ERA last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers had a 1.288 WHIP last season, 18th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Framber Valdez
|3/31/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Cristian Javier
|4/1/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jose Urquidy
|4/2/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Garcia
|4/3/2023
|Giants
|L 12-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|-
|4/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Webb
|4/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Wood
|4/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Rich Hill
|4/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Vince Velásquez
|4/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Johan Oviedo
|4/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kenta Maeda
