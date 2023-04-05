When the (2-3) go head to head against the (2-2) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:10 PM ET, Dylan Cease will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 10).

The Giants are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored White Sox (-140). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the White Sox's game against the Giants but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Giants with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Yoán Moncada hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox won 55, or 51.9%, of the 106 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the White Sox won 34 of their 68 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

Chicago had a .383 slugging percentage and averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants were victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Giants won nine of 37 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (97 total in road contests).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 on the road.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

