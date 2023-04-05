The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.

Grandal had a base hit in 52 out of 99 games last year (52.5%), with multiple hits in 11 of those contests (11.1%).

In five of 99 games last year, he hit a home run (5.1%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Grandal picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out 99 (18.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 47 .191 AVG .212 .307 OBP .298 .235 SLG .303 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 38/25 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 51 GP 48 25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%) 5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)