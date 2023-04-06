On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has a double and two walks while hitting .280.

In five of six games this season (83.3%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Benintendi has not driven in a run this season.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

