Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn totaled 138 hits with a .271 batting average.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Vaughn reached base via a hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 24.6% of those games (33 of them).
- He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games last season (134 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.3% of his 134 games a year ago, Vaughn picked up an RBI (46 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (14.2%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored a run in 53 of 134 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (69.6%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (47.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wood will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- In 26 games last season he compiled an 8-12 record and had a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.
