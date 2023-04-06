The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI. The Canucks have lost four games in a row.

The Blackhawks have put up a 2-8-0 record over their past 10 games. They have totaled 19 goals while conceding 36 in that period. On the power play, 23 opportunities have resulted in three goals (13.0% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-225)

Canucks (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-2.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 8-6-14 record in overtime games this season and a 25-46-6 overall record.

In the 21 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has 10 points (4-11-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 34 games, earning 45 points from those contests.

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-8-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 58 games. The Blackhawks finished 19-35-4 in those contests (42 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.44 32nd 29th 3.7 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 22nd 29.8 Shots 26.5 31st 12th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 12th 22.2% Power Play % 16.4% 29th 32nd 71.2% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.