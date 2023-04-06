Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .130 with .

In three of six games this year, Andrus got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Andrus has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings