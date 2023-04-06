Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hanser Alberto -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)
- Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Alberto picked up a base hit in 34 out of 73 games last season (46.6%), with at least two hits in four of those contests (5.5%).
- He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto picked up an RBI in 12 games last season out of 73 (16.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.1% of those games (three times).
- He scored in 13 of his 73 games last season.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.266
|AVG
|.221
|.284
|OBP
|.231
|.405
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|10/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|19 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.7%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (14.3%)
|1 (2.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|7 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Wood starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling an 8-12 record.
