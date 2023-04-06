Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jake Burger makes his season debut when the Chicago White Sox face off against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)
- Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Burger reached base via a hit in 28 of 51 games last season (54.9%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (12 of them).
- He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 15.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 of 51 games last year (39.2%), Burger picked up an RBI, and five of those games (9.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.313
|AVG
|.159
|.367
|OBP
|.216
|.596
|SLG
|.261
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|6
|29/7
|K/BB
|27/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (40.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.1%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wood will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the 32-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, putting together an 8-12 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.