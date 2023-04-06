Thursday, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox square off against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Astros) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

Zavala got a hit in 52.5% of his 61 games last season, with at least two hits in 24.6% of those games.

Registering a plate appearance in 61 games a season ago, he hit just two round-trippers.

In 21.3% of his games a season ago (13 of 61), Zavala picked up an RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 21 of 61 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 27 GP 31 .295 AVG .250 .371 OBP .327 .385 SLG .380 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 8 RBI 13 28/9 K/BB 36/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 33 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)