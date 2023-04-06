Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox square off against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Astros) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)
- Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Zavala got a hit in 52.5% of his 61 games last season, with at least two hits in 24.6% of those games.
- Registering a plate appearance in 61 games a season ago, he hit just two round-trippers.
- In 21.3% of his games a season ago (13 of 61), Zavala picked up an RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 21 of 61 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.371
|OBP
|.327
|.385
|SLG
|.380
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|13
|28/9
|K/BB
|36/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (45.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (42.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Wood starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with an 8-12 record, a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over his 26 games.
