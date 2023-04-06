When the (3-3) square off against the (2-3) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, April 6 at 2:10 PM ET, Lance Lynn will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 55, or 51.9%, of those games.

The White Sox had a record of 40-36, a 52.6% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox hit 77 homers at home last season (one per game).

Chicago averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .383 at home.

The Giants came away with 18 wins in the 59 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Giants won nine of 37 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

San Francisco hit 97 home runs on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 on the road.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

