Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In three of six games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
- Wood makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres.
- In 26 games last season he compiled an 8-12 record and had a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.
