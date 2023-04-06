The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In three of six games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

Grandal has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings