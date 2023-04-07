The Chicago Bulls (38-42) will look to Zach LaVine (24.9 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they attempt to knock off Luka Doncic (32.7, second) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-7.5) 221.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-7.5) 221.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-7.5) 222 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 226 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Dallas has covered 29 times in 80 games with a spread this season.
  • Chicago has compiled a 39-40-1 ATS record so far this season.

Bulls and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +30000 +600
Mavericks +60000 +20000 +950

