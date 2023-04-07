Bulls vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 221.5.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-7.5
|221.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in 47 of 80 games this season.
- Chicago has a 225.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.9 more points than this game's point total.
- Chicago is 41-39-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have been victorious in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|46
|57.5%
|114.2
|227.4
|113.8
|226
|225.2
|Bulls
|47
|58.8%
|113.2
|227.4
|112.2
|226
|228.1
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- Six of the Bulls' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than on the road (.500, 20-20-0).
- The Bulls' 113.2 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 113.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 29-10 ATS record and a 29-10 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|30-49
|5-14
|42-38
|Bulls
|41-39
|6-3
|36-44
Bulls vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Bulls
|114.2
|113.2
|16
|20
|22-19
|29-10
|26-15
|29-10
|113.8
|112.2
|15
|7
|17-25
|32-15
|23-19
|30-17
