Friday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls fell to the Bucks on Wednesday, 105-92. Their top scorer was Vucevic with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 21 11 4 0 0 1 Coby White 14 6 1 0 0 2 Zach LaVine 13 5 7 0 1 1

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is the Bulls' top rebounder (11.1 per game), and he puts up 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the league.

DeMar DeRozan is No. 1 on the Bulls in assists (5.1 per game), and posts 24.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is the Bulls' top scorer (24.9 points per game), and he puts up 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 10.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 24.4 2.9 5.7 0.9 0.3 1.8 Nikola Vucevic 17.9 9.3 2.9 0.8 0.1 0.9 DeMar DeRozan 17.2 4.1 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 Coby White 13.7 3.8 4.9 0.7 0 2.1 Patrick Williams 9.6 2.9 0.9 1 1.1 1.5

