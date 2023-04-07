Cody Bellinger -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

In 49.7% of his games last year (73 of 147), Bellinger had a base hit, and in 27 of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in 11.6% of his games in 2022 (17 of 147), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger drove in a run in 29.3% of his 147 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 12.2% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He came around to score 60 times in 147 games (40.8%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 70 .238 AVG .181 .293 OBP .237 .477 SLG .306 31 XBH 18 12 HR 7 41 RBI 27 65/20 K/BB 85/18 7 SB 7 Home Away 76 GP 71 41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%) 30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%) 11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)