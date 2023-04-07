Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (2-3) and Texas Rangers (4-2) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on April 7.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi.

Cubs vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Cubs vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Rangers 1.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs were favorites in 51 games last season and won 23 (45.1%) of those contests.

Last season, Chicago won 21 of its 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (657 total) ranked Chicago 22nd in the majors.

The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule