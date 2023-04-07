The Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET. Nathan Eovaldi will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Ian Happ and company.

Cubs vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs ranked 17th in baseball with 159 home runs last season. They averaged one per game.

Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in the majors with a .386 slugging percentage.

Chicago went 22-16 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Texas ranked 12th in the majors with 707 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Cubs ranked 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

Chicago struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago's pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.01 last year, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers had a 1.305 WHIP last season, 22nd in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers W 4-0 Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds W 12-5 Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/7/2023 Rangers - Home Marcus Stroman Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers - Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners - Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners - Home Hayden Wesneski Chris Flexen 4/12/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Steele Logan Gilbert

