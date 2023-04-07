(4-2) will match up with the (2-3) at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 7 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 strikeouts, Nathan Eovaldi will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Cubs have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 7 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs were favorites in 51 games last season and won 23 (45.1%) of those contests.

The Cubs had a record of 21-18, a 53.8% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Cubs averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

Chicago averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 at home.

The Rangers were chosen as underdogs in 103 games last year and walked away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those games.

Last year, the Rangers won 34 of 83 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Texas hit 97 home runs on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Rangers averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .388 on the road.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

