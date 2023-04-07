On Friday, Dansby Swanson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 68.1% of his 166 games last season, Swanson got a hit. He also had 50 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 14.5% of his games in 2022 (24 of 166), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson picked up an RBI in 57 of 166 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 26 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 11 games.

He scored a run in 81 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 19 of those games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 81 .304 AVG .251 .362 OBP .298 .492 SLG .405 29 XBH 29 14 HR 11 52 RBI 44 84/28 K/BB 98/21 12 SB 6 Home Away 83 GP 83 59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%) 44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%) 32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)