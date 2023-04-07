After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has a double and a walk while hitting .185.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Andrus has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • Hill (0-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
